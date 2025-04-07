Robert W. Baird Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $66.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

NYSE BROS opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

