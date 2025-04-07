Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,563,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AON by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Down 4.7 %

AON stock opened at $375.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.94. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

