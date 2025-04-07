H World Group Limited (HTHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 9th

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a 179.4% increase from H World Group’s previous — dividend of $0.34.

H World Group has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect H World Group to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.6%.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.43 on Monday. H World Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

