Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

JACK stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $459.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $7,655,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 738,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

