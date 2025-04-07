SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,412.99

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $192.60 million and approximately $27,412.99 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00026939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.16191544 USD and is down -12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $15,919.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

