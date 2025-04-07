Arbitrum Price Down 18% This Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $292.30 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arbitrum alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,633.83 or 0.99261841 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,202.86 or 0.98528072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,913,336 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,617,913,336 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.2666496 USD and is down -12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1126 active market(s) with $193,640,162.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arbitrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arbitrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.