ALEX Lab (ALEX) Price Hits $0.0346 on Exchanges

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALEX Lab token can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab was first traded on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc.

Buying and Selling ALEX Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.03639941 USD and is down -9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,539,359.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

