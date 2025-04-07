Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 99,675 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,675 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,943,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $127.67 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

