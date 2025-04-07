Prudential PLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $74.01 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. This trade represents a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,993,175 shares of company stock valued at $253,549,610 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.