Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $764,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Datadog were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,565,732.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,103,862.98. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.22.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

