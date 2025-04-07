Trek Financial LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

