Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 36,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,001,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,635 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $107,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

