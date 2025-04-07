Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,306 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $25,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,086,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,133,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 741,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,160,000 after acquiring an additional 317,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 580,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,917,000 after acquiring an additional 143,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Shares of TTWO opened at $194.58 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $220.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

