Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC Buys 117,943 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 187.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.