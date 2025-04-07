Certior Financial Group LLC Invests $277,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.82 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

