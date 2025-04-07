Certior Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 225,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 155,515 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.13 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

