Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.02 ($0.04). 1,237,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 823,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.69 ($0.05).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.39.

Phoenix Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.