Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,765,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,896 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $652,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $611,322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 427,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,977,000 after acquiring an additional 350,277 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after purchasing an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $98,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $318.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $286.32 and a 1 year high of $422.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

