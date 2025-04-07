Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Increased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $109.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

