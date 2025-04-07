U S Wealth Group LLC. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,317 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 5.0 %

ADBE stock opened at $349.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.36 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.54.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

