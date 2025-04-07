Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 price objective (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,374.90.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,284.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,757.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,760.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

