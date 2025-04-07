Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,150,573 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,452,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 7.0 %

JCI stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

