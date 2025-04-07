Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,881,000 after purchasing an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $170.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

