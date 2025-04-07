iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,847,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,334 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $566,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

