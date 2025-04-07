Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

KN opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knowles by 725.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 835.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

