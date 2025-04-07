Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

