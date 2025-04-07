Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $35.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.37. Lazard has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,940,396.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,877,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,350.72. This trade represents a 15.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,078 shares of company stock worth $9,120,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lazard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 381,546 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $3,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

