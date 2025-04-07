Digihost Technology’s (DGXX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Digihost Technology Price Performance

DGXX opened at $1.06 on Monday.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

