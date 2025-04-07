HC Wainwright Cuts Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Price Target to $44.00

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 316.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.01 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

BCAX opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,230,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $436,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.