Top Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, SEA, Target, Apollo Global Management, and Arista Networks are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies operating within the entertainment industry, including film, television, music, gaming, and theme parks. Investors in these stocks benefit from trends in recreational and media consumption as these companies generate profits from producing and distributing content and immersive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.56. 56,989,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,720,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE DIS traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,563,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,633,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,736. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $13.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,810,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 707.88 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $113.06. SEA has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.70. 16,215,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73. Target has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $173.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $15.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 13,257,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,760. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. 21,779,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29.

