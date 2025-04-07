Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23,697.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $24.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.