Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 672.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $55.32 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.