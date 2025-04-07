Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,465,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,841.29 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,036.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,966.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

