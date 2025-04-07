Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,369,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,822,657 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,402,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

