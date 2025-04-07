Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 27,627 shares during the quarter. Pathward Financial comprises 3.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CASH opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $173.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

