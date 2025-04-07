Rathbones Group PLC Buys 487,410 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 157.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,410 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after buying an additional 774,956 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE UBER opened at $64.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.