Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 24,954.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 476,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474,642 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $71,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,728,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,237.7% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,701,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,386 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $109,270,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $156.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

