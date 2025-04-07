Soundwatch Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Soundwatch Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,971,000 after buying an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,646,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,372,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 412,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,247,000 after buying an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,037,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $465.52 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $444.02 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $536.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

