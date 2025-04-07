Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,066,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

