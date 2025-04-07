The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Cut by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:CG opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.