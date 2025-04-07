Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $11,419,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 534,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,198,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 851,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.4 %

ODFL stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.