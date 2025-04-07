Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by ArchPoint Investors

ArchPoint Investors lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Coupang were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.