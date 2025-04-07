Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $906,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

FedEx Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $209.90 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.17 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,693. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

