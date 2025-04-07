Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

