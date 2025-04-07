CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $93,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $321.63 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.66, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

