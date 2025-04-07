Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,436,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $175,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

SPYV opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.