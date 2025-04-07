Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $445,988,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,869,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $72,845,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,661,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.88.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

