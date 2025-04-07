Metal Reaches Market Cap of $53.25 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and $2.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 84,646,958 tokens. The official message board for Metal is metall2.com/news. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

