Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $19.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

