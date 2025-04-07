Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $628.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.14.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

